STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Not much change in truck movement despite relaxation

It has been two days since partial relaxation to certain services, including the transport sector, was given, but the truck operators in the State say there is not much change in the situation.

Published: 23rd April 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Truck drivers

It has been two days since partial relaxation to certain services, including the transport sector, was given, but the truck operators in the State say there is not much change in the situation. | R Satish Babu

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It has been two days since partial relaxation to certain services, including the transport sector, was given, but the truck operators in the State say there is not much change in the situation. They blame it on non-availability of drivers and break in the supply chain. 

Andhra Pradesh has around 3 lakh trucks of all sizes and of them 2.5 lakh are fit for operation. As there is exemption for the transportation of agriculture and essential goods, around 10-15 per cent of the trucks are in operation. However, in urban areas, most of the local transportation is being taken care of by the small goods carriers and mini trucks. 

Speaking to TNIE, AP Lorry Owners Association general secretary YV Eswara Rao cited two reasons for the operation of less number of trucks. “Main reason is the drivers are not ready to operate the vehicles for fear of COVID-19. The second with the shutting down of factories and warehouses, the production has come down. With no raw material and finished goods for transport, the truckers are not ready to take the risk,” he revealed.  Though relaxation was given for industries and movement trucks on national highways, there has been not much change, he added. 

A factory owner in Visakhapatnam said they were reluctant to go for full production with their limited stock of raw materials. “Even if the production commences and we manage to ensure transportation, there is no space for storing the finished products as the warehouse is nearly full as there was no clearance in a month. Even if the finished products are stocked somehow, there is no use as the retail market is yet to be opened and most of the urban areas are still under lockdown with negligible public movement. Under such circumstances, most of the factories are in dilemma as to what to do,” he explained.  

This was more or less echoed by truck owners, who say that revenue and risk would not be balanced with meagre income earned during this time of crisis. There is another reason for the truck owners not showing much interest — borders with Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are not fully opened. 
Though moratorium on EMIs were announced, there is no interest waiver, which is a worrying factor. “We have urged the State government to waive road tax and labour cess for six months given our situation. We are yet to receive any confirmation from the government regarding the same,” Eswar Rao said.  

According to sources, after discussions with the Lorry Owners’ Association, the officials have put forth the demand before the Finance department for taking a final call. It is expected that there might not be any waiver as such, but more time may be given for clearing dues without imposing penalties.  Meanwhile, with the lockdown, several people dependent on the transportation sector — drivers, cleaners, mechanics  — and several small-time industries dependent on it are left jobless. As it is April, when several people usually have their licences, permits and insurances renewed, lack of work and income is hitting them hard. 

What truck operators say 
1. Drivers are not ready to operate vehicles, for fear of COVID-19
2. With no raw material and finished goods for transport,truckers are not ready to take the risk  
3. Borders with other States are yet to be opened  

3 lakh Number of trucks in the State; 2.5 L fit for operation

10-15% trucks are in operation as there is exemption for transportation

Rs 1 lakh per month revenue loss for each truck due to lockdown

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
transport truck operators COVID-19
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp