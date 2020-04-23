Not much change in truck movement despite relaxation

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: It has been two days since partial relaxation to certain services, including the transport sector, was given, but the truck operators in the State say there is not much change in the situation. They blame it on non-availability of drivers and break in the supply chain.

Andhra Pradesh has around 3 lakh trucks of all sizes and of them 2.5 lakh are fit for operation. As there is exemption for the transportation of agriculture and essential goods, around 10-15 per cent of the trucks are in operation. However, in urban areas, most of the local transportation is being taken care of by the small goods carriers and mini trucks.

Speaking to TNIE, AP Lorry Owners Association general secretary YV Eswara Rao cited two reasons for the operation of less number of trucks. “Main reason is the drivers are not ready to operate the vehicles for fear of COVID-19. The second with the shutting down of factories and warehouses, the production has come down. With no raw material and finished goods for transport, the truckers are not ready to take the risk,” he revealed. Though relaxation was given for industries and movement trucks on national highways, there has been not much change, he added.

A factory owner in Visakhapatnam said they were reluctant to go for full production with their limited stock of raw materials. “Even if the production commences and we manage to ensure transportation, there is no space for storing the finished products as the warehouse is nearly full as there was no clearance in a month. Even if the finished products are stocked somehow, there is no use as the retail market is yet to be opened and most of the urban areas are still under lockdown with negligible public movement. Under such circumstances, most of the factories are in dilemma as to what to do,” he explained.

This was more or less echoed by truck owners, who say that revenue and risk would not be balanced with meagre income earned during this time of crisis. There is another reason for the truck owners not showing much interest — borders with Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu are not fully opened.

Though moratorium on EMIs were announced, there is no interest waiver, which is a worrying factor. “We have urged the State government to waive road tax and labour cess for six months given our situation. We are yet to receive any confirmation from the government regarding the same,” Eswar Rao said.

According to sources, after discussions with the Lorry Owners’ Association, the officials have put forth the demand before the Finance department for taking a final call. It is expected that there might not be any waiver as such, but more time may be given for clearing dues without imposing penalties. Meanwhile, with the lockdown, several people dependent on the transportation sector — drivers, cleaners, mechanics — and several small-time industries dependent on it are left jobless. As it is April, when several people usually have their licences, permits and insurances renewed, lack of work and income is hitting them hard.

What truck operators say

1. Drivers are not ready to operate vehicles, for fear of COVID-19

2. With no raw material and finished goods for transport,truckers are not ready to take the risk

3. Borders with other States are yet to be opened

3 lakh Number of trucks in the State; 2.5 L fit for operation

10-15% trucks are in operation as there is exemption for transportation

Rs 1 lakh per month revenue loss for each truck due to lockdown