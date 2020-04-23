Only two active cases remain in Visakhapatnam, 19 recovered

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/TIRUPATI: As 19 of the 21 infectees have successfully recovered from coronavirus, Visakhapatnam currently has just two active cases. Of these two cases, one was reported on April 19, after a gap of almost two weeks. It may be noted here that the first patient was discharged on March 31, three on April 8, four on April 15, two on April 16, three each on April 17 and 18, two on April 19 and one more two days later. Altogether, 4,824 samples from the district were tested and 4,481 have tested negative.

The patient who was discharged from GITAM Hospital on Tuesday night is a 39-year-old resident of Rangireeju Veedhi near Poorna Market. Though he had tested negative on April 17, his release was delayed as he was suffering from other ailments. Also, district collector V Vinay Chand asked the surveillance teams to visit every household to enquire if anyone has symptoms of the virus.

Addressing a review meeting with Health and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials on Wednesday, Vinay Chand said the door-to-door survey in GVMC limits should be conducted as per the plan and the fourth-phase protocol should be followed in all containment zones.He noted that there were six lakh families and 24 lakh people residing in areas under GVMC limits and a plan should be prepared to conduct the survey in 10 wards daily.

28-day home isolation

Meanwhile, 10 Covid-19 patients were discharged from Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women (State Covid-19 Hospital) on Wednesday in the presence of SVIMS director B Vengamma. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) had treated the coronavirus patients under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. Four of the recovered patients are from Tirupati, three from Kadapa, two from Renigunta and one from Nagari.

“The discharged patients underwent two to three successive tests on April 17 and 18 and the results came back as negative. The doctors declared them cured and discharged them from the hospital. They will be kept under 28-day home quarantine,” said Dr Vengamma. The SVIMS Director stated that currently 20 patients are getting treatment in the State Covid-19 Hospital. She also informed that the 20 patients are from Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

“Medical professionals and nursing staff are monitoring corona patients’ health condition on an hourly basis. We are thankful to the SVIMS staff for the best treatment provided to us which ensured our speedy recovery,” said the discharged patients.