2 more test positive in Prakasam district, cases increase to 50

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the number of positive patients rose to 50 in Prakasam district.

Published: 24th April 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Man getting tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the number of positive patients rose to 50 in Prakasam district. Of the six new patients found in the past two days, four belong to Islampeta and Bilal Nagar areas under Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits, while the other two hail from Kanigiri. 

All the six patients are the contacts of attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. They were shifted to the isolation ward at RIMS, Ongole and were undergoing treatment there. Their health condition is said to be stable. The district authorities have also shifted 25 family members and close contacts of the six patients to quarantine centres.

Till Thursday evening, Ongole city has the maximum number of patients (30). Of the remaining 20 patients, six belong to Chirala, four hail from Kunkalamarru village (Karamchedu), three each from Kandukur and Kanigiri, and one each from Chimakurthy, Markapur and Veligandla village in Konakanamitla and Gudlur mandals. 

The authorities have sent 4,356 samples for testing and received 2,049 reports. Of these 50 tested positive, while the rest 1,999 tested negative. Results of 2,307 samples are awaited. According to health officials, 548 persons were kept at 27 quarantine centres and 297 persons were asked to be under home isolation. 

