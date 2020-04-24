80-year-old man wins battle against coronavirus in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KADAPA: An 80-year-old man won the battle against COVID-19. According to official sources, the son of the elderly man attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi on March 18. The man got infected with coronavirus.

After he returned to Alamkhanpalle, his father and mother too contracted the virus from him. The trio were admitted to Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS), which was declared a COVID-19 Hospital.

The octogenarian was referred to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati on March 30.

The man was discharged from SVIMS on Wednesday after testing negative for coronavirus twice. Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan visited the octogenarian and enquired about his health condition. The SP said that all the three family members recovered from corona and were discharged from the hospital. DSP U Suryanarayana and Special Branch DSP Vamsidhar Goud accompanied the SP.