Four districts have two-third of cases in Andhra Pradesh

About two-thirds of the 181 clusters where Covid-19 cases have been reported are in urban areas. These clusters are in 103 mandals.

Published: 24th April 2020 08:58 AM

Andhra Pradesh Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid tests in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As much as 66 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s 893 Covid-19 cases are from four districts — Kurnool (234), Guntur (195), Krishna (88) and Chittoor (77) — and there is a possibility of community transmission in Chittoor, Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy indicated on Thursday. “We are not worried about the 31 (new) cases in Kurnool and 18 in Guntur as they are from red zones. But we are worried about seven of the 14 cases reported in Chittoor district, as they are from outside the red zone,” he explained.

About two-thirds of the 181 clusters where Covid-19 cases have been reported are in urban areas. These clusters are in 103 mandals. “We have categorised mandals as red, orange and green zones. Of 676 mandals, 56 are red, 47 are orange and 573 are green. But these numbers are dynamic,” he added.
Stating that the health department is moving ahead with one goal — “Protect the green, restrict the red” — the health secretary said the extent of testing has been increased.

“On April 7, the number of samples tested was 3,930; on April 16 it was 16,555, and today, the total number of samples tested is 48,000. With 961 tests for every one million people, Andhra Pradesh leads the country, with Rajasthan standing second at 877. The country’s average is 334,” he pointed out. Testing of about 16,000 samples is pending, and this will be completed within two or three days, he added. Jawahar Reddy further said that on February 15, the state only had the capacity to test 90 samples at one lab, and has now come a long way, with 3,480 samples being tested at nine VRDL, besides 3,500 tests at 49 Truenat labs.

Experts study Covid deaths, focus on supply of oxygen

He also said experts are studying the causes of Covid-19 casualties to minimise the number of deaths. A team of experts has been stationed at the control room and a video conference link has been given to hospitals to interact with patients and doctors.

The focus is now on improving oxygen supply to patients, as hypoxia (decrease in the blood’s oxygen-carrying capacity) has been observed, the health secretary said, adding that “As against the required 1 lakh cubic metres of oxygen for 6,395 beds in the state, 2.21 lakh cubic metres of oxygen are being supplied.”The State government is awaiting permission to start clinical trials for plasma therapy at AIIMS Guntur and SVIMS in Tirupati. Of the 676 mandals, 56 are red zones, 47 are orange, and 573 are green zones. The state is testing 916 samples per million people.

