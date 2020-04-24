STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Collector denies community transmission

18 test positive for coronavirus on Thursday, tally at 195 in Guntur district; authorities to enforce lockdown strictly

Published: 24th April 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur district Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur district Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar (Photo | ap.gov.in)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 18 persons tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the tally to 195 in Guntur district. Guntur city and Narasaraopet are the worst-hit as of the total 195 patients, 149 belong to these areas. Guntur city alone reported 128 positive cases with four persons testing positive for the second time on Thursday. 

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said there was no community transmission in the district. He directed the police to enforce lockdown strictly in the red zones. According to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), of the new patients, seven belong to Buchaiah Thota, two from Mangaldas Nagar, one each from RTC Colony, Auto Nagar, Brodipet, LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri Colony, Ramireddy Thota and Old Guntur Park Road.

As many as 40 patients are from Anandapet, 32 from Kummari Bazaar, 10 from Srinivasarao Thota, 18 from Sangadigunta, two each from Nallacheruvu, Koritapadu, Guntur Vari Thota and Gorantla in Guntur city. Furthermore, 30 positive patients were found in Narasaraopet and of these, 19 belong to Varavakatta, five from Ramireddypet and six each from Arundalpet. In the three wards of Macherla, including Pasuvemula village, six persons tested positive.  

On the other hand, one positive case was reported in Karampudi, 11 in Dachepalli, one in Turakapalem of Medikonduru mandal, three each in Nulakapet, Dolas Nagar and Tadepalli in Tadepalli municipality, two in Mangalagiri, four in Achempeta, one in Karlapalem, three patients from Shroff Bazaar in Ponnuru, one in Uppalapadu in Pedakakani, two in Tipparla Bazaar in Mangalagiri, one each from Sivalayam Street of Chilakaluripet and Chagallu village of Nekarikallu mandal. 

The GMC has declared Mangaldas Nagar, Sangadigunta, Anandpeta, Kummari Bazar, Dargah Maanyam, Srinivasarao Thota, Mangaldas Nagar, RTC Colony and LB Nagar, Brodipet, Gorantla, Buchaiah Thota, Auto Nagar, Koritapadu and Chaitanyapuri red zones. The district authorities have declared Radla Bazar and Achampeta, Dachepalli, Karlapalem and Nekarikallu mandals red zones.

128 positive patients in Guntur city alone
Guntur city and Narasaraopet are the worst-hit as of the total 195 patients, 149 belong to these areas. Guntur city alone reported 128 positive cases with four persons testing positive for the second time 
on Thursday, said collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur coronavirus COVID 19 community transmission
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp