Guntur Collector denies community transmission

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 18 persons tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the tally to 195 in Guntur district. Guntur city and Narasaraopet are the worst-hit as of the total 195 patients, 149 belong to these areas. Guntur city alone reported 128 positive cases with four persons testing positive for the second time on Thursday.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said there was no community transmission in the district. He directed the police to enforce lockdown strictly in the red zones. According to Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), of the new patients, seven belong to Buchaiah Thota, two from Mangaldas Nagar, one each from RTC Colony, Auto Nagar, Brodipet, LB Nagar, Chaitanyapuri Colony, Ramireddy Thota and Old Guntur Park Road.

As many as 40 patients are from Anandapet, 32 from Kummari Bazaar, 10 from Srinivasarao Thota, 18 from Sangadigunta, two each from Nallacheruvu, Koritapadu, Guntur Vari Thota and Gorantla in Guntur city. Furthermore, 30 positive patients were found in Narasaraopet and of these, 19 belong to Varavakatta, five from Ramireddypet and six each from Arundalpet. In the three wards of Macherla, including Pasuvemula village, six persons tested positive.

On the other hand, one positive case was reported in Karampudi, 11 in Dachepalli, one in Turakapalem of Medikonduru mandal, three each in Nulakapet, Dolas Nagar and Tadepalli in Tadepalli municipality, two in Mangalagiri, four in Achempeta, one in Karlapalem, three patients from Shroff Bazaar in Ponnuru, one in Uppalapadu in Pedakakani, two in Tipparla Bazaar in Mangalagiri, one each from Sivalayam Street of Chilakaluripet and Chagallu village of Nekarikallu mandal.

The GMC has declared Mangaldas Nagar, Sangadigunta, Anandpeta, Kummari Bazar, Dargah Maanyam, Srinivasarao Thota, Mangaldas Nagar, RTC Colony and LB Nagar, Brodipet, Gorantla, Buchaiah Thota, Auto Nagar, Koritapadu and Chaitanyapuri red zones. The district authorities have declared Radla Bazar and Achampeta, Dachepalli, Karlapalem and Nekarikallu mandals red zones.

128 positive patients in Guntur city alone

