Offer prayers at home, Andhra Pradesh Governor appeals to Muslims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending greetings to Muslims in the State on the occasion of the beginning of Ramzan, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has appealed to the people of the community to stay indoors and offer prayers at home during the Holy Month in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor said the country was passing through a difficult phase and people of all communities should cooperate with the authorities in curbing the spread of coronavirus. “The Centre and State governments are taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus, which has affected the whole world,” he asserted.

He said that success in the fight against coronavirus can be achieved only with the active cooperation of the people belonging to all religions, castes and sects.

The Governor said pluralism is an integral part of Indian society and an essential element of Indian culture and historically all people belonging to different religions come together and work in unity to fight a common challenge. “COVID-19 is one of the biggest challenges faced by mankind and it is time for everyone to come together and follow social distancing in all our social and religious engagements. All Muslim brothers and sisters should stay at home and pray to the Almighty to give us the strength to bring the world back to normalcy,” the Governor said in his message.