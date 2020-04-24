Partner with pvt labs to expedite testing: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need of increasing the number of Covid-19 tests in the State, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the pending status of over 16,000 tests at a time when identifying every infected case is crucial to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a letter shot off to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Thursday, Naidu felt that the test results were delayed due to less number of laboratories in the State and urged the government to partner with private testing laboratories, like other States, to expedite the testing process.