Total Lockdown in Srikalahasti

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With five more cases being reported from Srikalahasti on Thursday, the district administration has decided to enforce a complete lockdown in the temple town from Friday. Movement of people will be restricted even between 6 and 9 am, and even pharmacies and shops selling essential commodities will be shut. Chittoor district recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 73. In Srikalahasti alone, 47 cases have been reported.

Collector Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta, DIG Kanthi Rana Tata and others held a meeting before deciding to enforce the lockdown strictly. Kanthi Rana said shops will not be allowed to open even between 6 am and 9 am, and essential commodities such as milk and medicines will be delivered at people’s doorsteps. Ward volunteers will supply these goods, the DIG said. Petrol pumps too will remain closed till May 3, and cases will be registered against violators of the lockdown under the Disaster Management Act.