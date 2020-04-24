Woman tests positive days after being discharged in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One more positive case was reported in Vizag as a woman from Gavara Thatitchetlapalem tested positive on Wednesday night and was shifted to GITAM Hospital. Four of her family members, including her husband, were discharged recently from GITAM Hospital.

She was earlier discharged from Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) after she and her 18-month-old son tested negative when they were taken for quarantine along with other family members. However, she tested positive when mobile teams, pressed into service in seven containment zones, collected samples from the family members.

This was the second positive case in five days. Earlier, one positive case was reported on Sunday after almost two weeks. Last positive case was reported on March 6. A woman who was in quarantine at a college tested positive and was shifted to GITAM Hospital. Now total number of positive cases went up to 22. Of them, 19 have been discharged and there are three active cases, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation chief medical officer KSLG Sastry told TNIE on Thursday.

The rapid response teams (RRTs) are visiting all houses in containment zones and as part of it, they collected samples from the family of Mumbai returnee youth at Gavara Thatichetlapalem. Sastry said the area was declared a red zone. He said the woman has no corona symptoms, except normal cold. However, her family members and contacts, who were staying in the building, have been shifted to quarantine and they will now be under observation.

Fourth phase of door-to-door survey from today

GVMC chief medical officer KSLG Sastry said the fourth phase of door-to-door survey will begin on Friday in five lakh houses in 98 GVMC wards. The Asha workers and ward special officer are included in the teams and there will be ward and zonal level monitoring of the survey. People with influenza, cold and fever will be identified during and tested. The survey will continue for 10 days and, initially, it will be done in containment zones and later cover other areas of the city. Vizag is now being considered a safe zone due to effective surveillance, he said.