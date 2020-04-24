Work of disabled Anganwadi worker lauded by Centre 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A physically challenged Anganwadi worker has got accolades from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for her relentless services during the lockdown period. Kodavath Sakri Bai, the Anganwadi worker, working at Mannepalli Thanda in Guntur district, distributed food stuff to children, pregnant women and lactating women at their doorstep by travelling on her tricycle.

Speaking to TNIE, the 36-year-old unmarried Sakri Bai said that she was working as a worker for the past 18 years at Mannepalli Thanda in Bollapalli mandal. She joined as a worker in the Anganwadi department in 2002 after completion of her SSC. She had fallen ill when she was 4-year-old and doctors declared polio, but with great determination without feeling disappointed due to her inability she decided to serve the society in all possible manner and had chosen to work as an Anganwadi worker.

As of now, 34 children are in the centre, 12 lactating women and 40 pregnant women, in between seven to nine months of pregnancy and they all used to come to the centre for nutrient food and medicines. But they stayed put in their houses as per the advice of Sakri Bai as lockdown was enforced. However, Sakri Bai soon started visiting their houses regularly to supply medicines and nutrient food. Hence, the ICDS project staff shared the photos of her, who is working arduously despite being physically challenged.

She expressed her happiness on being recognised for her services by authorities in the national capital, which had given her immense pleasure. She vowed to work with utmost care as per the directions of the officials. She said that the people of village were supporting her well to accomplish the task given to her by the authorities. Bollapalli Anganwadi supervisor Shameem Sultana appreciated the fact that Sakri Bai always works hard. She said that they shared the photos of her while supplying nutrient food and medicines to children and pregnant women. Sakri Bai received appreciation through Twitter on Wednesday from Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.