Be ready to head to quarantine centre if you venture out

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With nine more persons testing positive for Covid-19 in Narasaraopet, the authorities have issued a stern warning to denizens of the town. Anyone stepping out of his house unnecessarily after the 3-hour lockdown relaxation will be shifted to quarantine centre.

Friday’s nine new coronavirus cases took the total count in the town, which was already declared a red zone, to a staggering 43. Narasaraopet Revenue Divisional Officer M Venkateswarlu said the first corona positive case was recorded in the town on April 9. After which, it started spreading across the town rapidly. Two Covid-19 positive cases were also recorded at Allurivaripalem village in Narasaraopet Mandal.

The spread of Covid-19 started in Narasaraopet after a cable operator with symptoms of the virus died at Guntur Fever Hospital on April 10. After his death, the authorities identified 21 people as primary and 220 families as secondary contacts of the cable operator and started testing them to identify corona cases. Of the total 380 people who underwent tests, 43 had tested positive and three among them are private doctors. They were shifted to NRI Hospital.