Centre informed of need to change SEC, Andhra Pradesh government tells HC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the State Election Commissioner’s (SEC) tenure was not shortened from five to three years to oust him from office but only to usher in electoral reforms. In the final affidavit, submitted by Panchayat Raj Department Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, the government reiterated that the tenure, and eligibility of the SEC was changed as part of electoral reforms and it’s a policy decision.

“An ordinance was issued. Retired high court judge Justice V Kanagaraj has assumed charge as SEC. The ordinance will be approved by the Assembly and will replace it with a legislation,” it said. It argued that Article 243(K)2 of the Constitution deals only with service conditions not the SEC’s tenure and makes it clear that the State government alone has the right to decide the contours of the SEC. It was further submitted that the ordinance was in accordance with the AP Panchayat Raj Act 1994 and revealed that the Centre was also informed of the need to make these changes in March itself.

It claimed that the government move appears defensible if one looks at the tenure of the SEC in other States. On the issue of violence in the run-up to the aborted local polls, the government said in 2014 polls, as many as 261 incidents of violence were recorded whereas the figure was 88 in 2020. “This was brought to the notice of the Centre in a letter by the Chief Secretary. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, the former SEC, is levelling baseless allegations.

His stance that the constitutional position is a fundamental right is unconstitutional. Electoral reforms began in February... several meetings were held where proposals such as that someone from the judiciary should be the SEC, local polls too may be held under the watch of the Central Election Commission were discussed,” the government informed. The decision to appoint a retired HC as SEC was taken only after these meetings. “The former SEC did not consult the government before deferring the local polls, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Neither did he consult the health department. He did not seek reports and acted unilaterally,” it said.