Don’t visit Covid hotspot Kurnool, people advised

Fear continues to grip the people of Kurnool district as the number of coronavirus positive cases is rising by the day.

Published: 25th April 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A Telangana policeman appeals to people to avoid visiting Kurnool at a border area of the district on Friday as it had become a corona hotspot with 261 cases.

A Telangana policeman appeals to people to avoid visiting Kurnool at a border area of the district on Friday as it had become a corona hotspot with 261 cases.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Fear continues to grip the people of Kurnool district as the number of coronavirus positive cases is rising by the day. As of Friday morning, 27 new cases were recorded, taking the total count in the district to 261 with eight deaths. Out of the total 261 positive cases, the district headquarters alone has recorded 135 cases and the remaining are reported from other places in the district. As many as 249 patients are undergoing treatment at Covid-19 hospitals in Kurnool district. About half of the district was declared red zone and lockdown is being enforced strictly.

Since Kurnool has a good number of educational institutions and hospitals, people from neighbouring districts in Telangana have settled in Venkataramana Colony, Santosh Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Balaji Nagar etc. Meanwhile, authorities in Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubnagar districts have been advising people not to visit Kurnool due to the steep rise in coronavirus cases here.

Telangana police are making announcements through loud speakers and using social media advising people to avoid visiting Kurnool. They also warned of filing cases against violators of the advisory. A huge police force has been deployed at the inter-state border near Pullur Toll Plaza on National Highway-44. The Telangana police with posters and placards are urging people at the border check-post to go back. Meanwhile, officials in Adoni and Mantralayam too have warned people against visiting Kurnool.

Dhone Municipal Commissioner KLN Reddy issued a notice directing people to avoid visiting Kurnool. Old City in Kurnool is worst-hit with plenty of cases being reported from that area. NRIs from Kurnool district are dialling their near and dear ones to enquire about their health condition. Former Kurnool mayor Bangi Anantaiah, who resides at Budhavarpeta, a colony which has been declared a high-risk zone, said officials have been taking all steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He appealed to people to stay at home to be safe.

