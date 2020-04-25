Inter-district borders of Prakasam made non-porous

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases are increasing speedily in neighboring Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore, Prakasam district authorities are now enforcing lockdown more effectively. Police have set up seven checkposts at border places of the district to restrict the movement of incoming and outgoing people and vehicles.

About 6,000 policemen have been deployed across the district to enforce lockdown strictly. Since the announcement of nationwide lockdown on March 23, the district police have registered 764 lockdown violation cases against 3,477 people. A total fine of `77.75 lakh has been collected. Under the MV Act, 14,374 cases have been registered and 1,416 vehicles seized.

Red Zone

Ongole, Santhanuthalapadu (SN Padu), Chirala, Vetapalem, Karamchedu and Purchur (6 mandals)

Orange Zone

Gudlur, Kandukur, Kanigiri, Konakanamitla, Podili, Donakonda, Darsi, Markapur, Chimakurthy, Korisapadu and J Pangulur (11 mandals)

Green Zone

The remaining 39 out of the total 56 mandals in Prakasam district in Green Zone