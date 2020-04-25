Srikalahasti comes to a standstill

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The district administration enforced complete lockdown in Srikalahasti on Friday. Srikalahasti is 35 km away from Tirupati. Spread over 24.5 sq km, it has a population of 80,067 in 35 wards as per 2011 Census.

Out of the total 73 corona positive cases reported in Chittoor district, 47 are from Srikalahasti. In fact, the first coronavirus positive case in Chittoor district was registered in Srikalahasti on March 24. The patient was discharged from hospital after recovery.

With the enforcement of complete lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19, normal life came to a standstill on Friday. All major thoroughfares wore a deserted look. To identify the contacts of coronavirus infected persons, the district administration and civic officials have deployed medical teams to conduct an Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in the temple town.

Earlier, 12 persons from various government departments, including eight frontline workers, tested positive for coronavirus in the town. More government employees are suspected to have contracted the virus. The district administration has urged the public to dial 9849907502, 9849907505 and 9100929873 for general needs and 8008553660 for medical emergency.

Groceries at doorstep

Eight stores are supplying essential commodities at the doorstep of people in Srikalahasti during lockdown

Sarveswara Traders: 9989709396

Bab Jan General Stores: 9848997185 and 8309025727

Ayyappa General Stores: 9000625935

Subrahmanyeswara Traders: 9440200349 and 8247216865

Parameswari Supermarket: 9177066220

Saravana General Stores: 9849073126

Bismillah Fruits: 9618861494

New Saravana Supermarket: 9949206491 and 7842118535