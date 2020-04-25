Take cue from PM, reach out to Oppn parties: Naidu to Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the negligent attitude of the ruling YSRC leaders is causing spread of coronavirus in the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the adamant and arrogant policies of the State government is causing untold hardships to the people during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already conducted virtual meetings with Chief Ministers thrice and is preparing to hold one more meeting on April 27, he said and sought to know why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not reached out to the opposition parties so far.

“Jagan is not taking other political parties, experts and intellectuals into confidence in the war against the invisible enemy. It reveals the inexperience and ignorance of Jagan,” he alleged and advised the CM to take inspiration from the Prime Minister, who reaches out to all sections, to prepare the country for the larger threats ahead.

Organising a video conference with party’s mandal unit presidents on Friday, Naidu told TDP cadres and leaders to do all help to the affected people. Stating that the TDP on its part was sensitising people and NTR Trust was distributing 2.5 lakh masks in different mandals, he wanted the party leaders to distribute masks to frontline warriors including doctors, nurses and health workers and sanitary workers.