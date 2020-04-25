With three cases, infections rise to 53 in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With three more testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the tally of infectees in Prakasam district has reached 53. The new patients from Chirala-Nawabpeta, Racherla and Kanigiri areas have been linked to Delhi returnees.

After samples of these patients tested positive in the Truenat TB testing machines, they were sent to a virology laboratory for confirmation. It was learnt that the results of two samples caused a bit of confusion as officials were in a fix if the patients had been counted twice. However, as per the health bulletin, the number of infectees rose to 53 on Friday.

Meanwhile, 26 persons from Racherla and Kanigiri were moved to a quarantine camp as a precaution.

As per official information, most of the cases in Prakasam were reported from urban areas—Ongole (30), Chirala-Nawabpeta-Perala (7), Kandukur (3), Kanigiri (3) and Markapur (1). The remaining cases were reported from Kunkalamarru (4), Chimakurthy, Gudlur and Veligandla (Konakanamitla mandal).

Only govt hospital to treat Covid patients

As per the directives of the state government, all new coronavirus patients will be shifted to the government general hospital from now on. Private hospitals will be used for treatment of other patients. District collector has also issued orders shifting the Mother and Child wing and patients, including those undergoing treatment for chronic kidney ailments, to private hospitals. Collector P Bhaskar said tests would be done on all persons living in the 13 containment zones