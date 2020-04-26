Andhra Pradesh fishermen seek Rs 15,000 aid during lockdown 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Democratic Traditional Fishers’ and Workers’ Forum (DTFWF) has demanded that the Central and State governments provide financial aid of Rs 15,000 per month to all fishermen during the lockdown.

Forum general secretary D Pal said the government has banned fishing from April 15 to June 14 because of which fishermen are struggling to make their ends meet.

Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced some relaxations for the fishermen on the demands made by several fish workers’ organisations.

However, the forum demanded that the government provide aid by categorising fish workers as small scale fishers, fish farmers, fish vendors and allied workers.

The forum general secretary also requested the State government to ensure safe return of the stranded fishermen to their native villages.