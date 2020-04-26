STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre may step in as 95% of tobacco yet to be auctioned

Leaders of Tobacco Farmers Welfare Association said around 95 per cent of the produce is still with the farmers. Normally, 50 per cent of auction would be over by this time.  

Tobacco was grown in around 5,500-6,000 hectares this year and there was restrictions on the cultivation due to dip in sale across the country of late.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Though tobacco auction was started in DC Palli and Kaligiri centres on February 14, only five per cent of the produce was sold before the process was suspended on March 20 due to Covid-19 threat.   

Responding to reports in the media, including that in TNIE, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, in a tweet, said that he had taken up the issue with the Union Commerce Secretary Anoop Wadhwan and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and requested them to allow the Tobacco Board to conduct auction. The officials said the Centre will take steps to resume tobacco auction at the earliest.    

Tobacco Board officials had  warned the farmers to confine to the approved area for getting their investments back. 

Almost all the farmers in the district have been cultivating Siri variety of tobacco for many decades.

During the 2018-19 fiscal, farmers suffered huge losses due to quality issues and over 2.5 lakh kg were sold as ‘low-grade’.

Gali Narasapanaidu, President of Tobacco Farmers Welfare Association, said that the Tobacco Board stopped the auction from March 20 in view Covid-19 threat.

With the extension of the lockdown up to May 3, the farmers are worried. He demanded that the government resume the auction, failing which the quality of tobacco will be affected. 

“The officials conducted tobacco auction only for 15 days before the lockdown. Only, 10 companies participated in the auction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tobacco Board officials are planning to provide passes to buyers to participate in the auction.

“Delay in auction will affect the price of tobacco. Price of tobacco may be reduced as there is no demand for the produce in the international market. Board officials should take steps to conduct auction by following Central guidelines,” said AP Rytu Sangham leader M Vengaiah.

