Complete works under Nadu-Nedu by June: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the education department to come up with an action plan for completing the works under Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu programme by June.

Reviewing the progress of the works under the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme on Saturday, the Chief Minister stated that a major chunk of the tendering process for infrastructure materials (school furniture, blackboards, chalkboards, etc) has been finalised and the government saved a large amount through the reverse tendering process.

As on date, through reverse tenders, Rs 5.07 crore was saved towards the purchase of 72,596 green chalk boards, Rs 4.23 crore was saved in the purchase of 16,334 almirahs.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to speed up the works and complete them by June-end. He stressed the need to maintain quality in the works taken up under the programme.

The officials showed him the samples of uniforms, belts and bags that will be distributed to students. Three pairs of uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, shoes and socks would be given to the students at the beginning of the academic year.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to maintain quality of the products to be given to the students.