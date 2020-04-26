STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: No spike in positive cases in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

Another 12 positive patients who were undergoing treatment have recovered and tested negative for the virus twice.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With no new case in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 positive patients remained at 53 in Prakasam district. On the other hand, district authorities have discharged 11 after their health condition improved and they tested negative for coronavirus. 

They will be discharged only after testing negative for the third time as per the WHO protocol, the district authorities said. Till Saturday, the authorities have sent a total of 8,094 samples for testing and received 3,098 reports. Of these 52 tested positive, while the rest 3,046 tested negative. Results of 4,996 are awaited.

“On Saturday evening, the test results of 455 samples were received and all of them tested negative,” GGH (RIMS) superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu told TNIE.  Meanwhile, the police intercepted as many as 40 families of migrant workers near Chimakurthy East Bypass road. The workers had come to Naguluppalapadu mandal in the district from Mantralayam of Kurnool district to work in chilli farms. They started back to their native places on foot after the extension of the lockdown. 

On the directions of Chimakurthy tahsildar Vijayakumar, circle inspector (CI) Subba Rao and sub-inspector (SI) Naga Siva Reddy explained to them about the lockdwon restrictions. Later, the officials arranged food for them and sent them back to Naguluppalapadu mandal. In a similar situation, six migrant workers from Odisha were stopped by the police near Singarayakonda police station.

The daily wage workers came to Nellore to work in a private sea food processing unit. As the unit remain closed due to the lockdown, these workers set out on foot to their native places. Singarayakonda police provided food and water to the workers and later shifted them to a quarantine centre at Balayogi Nagar.

