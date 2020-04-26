STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PESIMSR junior doctors get a pat for selfless service

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR; Junior doctors of PES Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PESIMSR) in Kuppam of Chittoor district have been creating awareness on coronavirus in Srikalahasti since April 9.

They were provided accommodation at Gnana Prasunamba Guest House. 

The junior doctors have been visiting door-to-door to collect samples and convincing the contacts of positive patients to go to quarantine centres. 

“Around 20 medicos were rendering their services in Srikalahasti. Special Officer and Assistant Collector Prithvi Tej had also appreciated our efforts.

"Based on the reports of Asha workers, volunteers and ANMs, we have been visiting houses and collecting samples from the suspected COVID-19 patients,” said Balakrishna, a junior doctor. Another doctor Meghana said that they had allayed the fears of locals in moving to quarantine centres.

“We have visited around 100 houses in 35 wards and convinced the suspected patients to move to quarantine centres,” she added.

She appealed to the people to get themselves checked if they are having symptoms of coronavirus.

Government doctors Girija and Hanumantha Rao and special officer Prithvi Tej have been guiding the junior doctors.

