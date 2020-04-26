STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rain likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, says IMD

There are likely to be thunderstorms and hailstorms in some parts of Rayalseema and Coastal Andhra for four days from Saturday.

Published: 26th April 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rain in Coimbatore

Representative image (EPS | A.RAJA CHIDAMBARAM)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/NELLORE/VIZAG: A low-pressure area is likely to develop over South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal around April 30.

Due to this, there are likely to be thunderstorms and hailstorms in some parts of Rayalseema and Coastal Andhra for four days from Saturday.

It is very likely to become more marked and move north-north-westward and the north-north-eastward towards Myanmar and adjoining south-east Bangladesh coast during subsequent three to four days, according to the IMD report.

A sudden rainfall in Vizag brought relief to citizens from scorching heat on Saturday. The fickle weather was reported due to the rise in temperatures and moist air in the Bay of Bengal. The thunderbolt during the heavy rainfall killed a person, M Koteswara Rao and his cow at Pendurti when he took out it out for grazing. 

Meanwhile, denizens of Tirupati heaved a sigh of relief when the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday evening. Rainwater inundated many low-lying areas. Police deployed for implementing lockdown in Tirupati ran for cover as the rain lashed the city for more than four hours. Drains were clogged in some areas leading to water stagnation.

The municipal officials deputed sanitation staff to clean the drains. At Tirumala, trees fell on Ghat Road and spotted deer were seen roaming freely on roads. Similarly, Venkatagiri, Chillakur, Gudur and Ozili mandals in Nellore district received heavy rainfall. In Ozili, strong gales uprooted trees and electric poles. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
monsoon coronavirus Rayalseema Andhra Pradesh IMD
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp