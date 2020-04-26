Rain likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, says IMD

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/NELLORE/VIZAG: A low-pressure area is likely to develop over South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal around April 30.

Due to this, there are likely to be thunderstorms and hailstorms in some parts of Rayalseema and Coastal Andhra for four days from Saturday.

It is very likely to become more marked and move north-north-westward and the north-north-eastward towards Myanmar and adjoining south-east Bangladesh coast during subsequent three to four days, according to the IMD report.

A sudden rainfall in Vizag brought relief to citizens from scorching heat on Saturday. The fickle weather was reported due to the rise in temperatures and moist air in the Bay of Bengal. The thunderbolt during the heavy rainfall killed a person, M Koteswara Rao and his cow at Pendurti when he took out it out for grazing.

Meanwhile, denizens of Tirupati heaved a sigh of relief when the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday evening. Rainwater inundated many low-lying areas. Police deployed for implementing lockdown in Tirupati ran for cover as the rain lashed the city for more than four hours. Drains were clogged in some areas leading to water stagnation.

The municipal officials deputed sanitation staff to clean the drains. At Tirumala, trees fell on Ghat Road and spotted deer were seen roaming freely on roads. Similarly, Venkatagiri, Chillakur, Gudur and Ozili mandals in Nellore district received heavy rainfall. In Ozili, strong gales uprooted trees and electric poles.