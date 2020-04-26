Three more test positive for coronavirus in Guntur, cases increase to 209

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With three more testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, the number of positive patients rose to 209 in Guntur district.

Of the three positive patients, two belong to Narasaraopet and one to Sangadigunta area in Guntur city. The Guntur district rural police have deployed additional police force in Narasaraopet to restrict the movement of the public in the areas. The entire municipality has been declared red zone in the wake of 48 patients tested positive from the area.

The police have installed CCTVs to keep surveillance on people’s movement in red zones and warned that stringent actions would be taken against those violating lockdown norms. As of now, 178 persons, who have been declared COVID-19 positive, are in medical care; 23 persons have already been discharged after they tested negative and eight persons have died in Guntur district till now.

The police, revenue officials and municipal staff have identified more than 200 suspect infectees, who have either been primary or secondary contacts of the patients, who tested COVID-19 positive in Narasaraopet and they have been shifted to quarantine centres for testing. The Guntur administration has collected data from Arogya Sri network hospitals about 3,073 chronic patients, who have been suffering from fatigue, diabetes in the containment zones of Guntur city.

The officers are also collecting information about the chronic patients in Narasaraopet to conduct tests in the wake of rising number of positive patients in these areas of Guntur district. The technical staff is conducting 350 tests per day through TrueNat machines and 18 machines have been established in Guntur, Narasaraopet, Tenali and Macherla. Furthermore, 300 tests are being done through RTPCR machines and more than 1,000 tests done through Klia machines in Guntur district.

SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that the department has deployed additional force to implement lockdown norms strictly to contain the spread of the virus in red zone areas of Narasaraopet. He said that two additional SPs, two DSPs, 12 Circle Inspectors were deployed for bandobast duties in the town. He warned that some people, who were coming out of their homes despite restrictions in red zone areas needed to be dissuaded, so the police department deployed additional force to restrain their movement and to take action so that the people cooperated with the police.

He asked the RMPs, PMPs to inform government doctors if any person approached them for treatment with coronavirus symptoms. He warned that the police will shift the people, who were unnecessarily hitting roads at red zone areas, to quarantine centres. Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the Medical and Health department officials to conduct door-to-door survey again in red zone areas of Guntur, Narasaraopet and other areas as part of containment measures.

Addl force deployed

Of the three positive patients, two belong to Narasaraopet and one to Sangadigunta area in Guntur city. The Guntur district rural police have deployed additional force in Narasaraopet