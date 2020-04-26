STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Village volunteer, two more test positive for coronavirus in Tada

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Of the three new Covid-19 cases reported in Nellore district on Saturday, one was that of a village volunteer from Tada, a mandal bordering Tamil Nadu. 

According to officials, who are trying to find out if the volunteer was involved in the distribution of essentials to the public and other such details, the government employee attended the funeral of a relative in Tada.

With new infections, the district’s tally has reached 70.

Around eight persons have been discharged from the State Covid-19 hospital after they tested negative for the virus twice. 

After the district administration categorised the mandals into red, orange and green zones, Tada was put in the first category and rules were put in place to restrict the public movement. 

Also, a majority of the firms in the special economic zone are either located in or near the mandal.  

Revenue and police officials are strictly prohibiting entry/exit of vehicles after Tada reported its fourth positive case.

Medical staff were deputed and efforts are underway to find out what areas did the volunteer go to as part of the work.

