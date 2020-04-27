Coronavirus can't be eliminated, we have to live with it: AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The coronavirus could not be eliminated and "we have to live with it" by taking adequate precautions to prevent the infection, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said.

In a televised address to the people of the state, he said a vaccine for the virus might be developed only after a year or so and till then developing "herd immunity" was the only option to check the disease spread.

He appealed to people to follow physical distancing norms as it was the only way to prevent the contagion, which has so far affected 1,177 people in the state and claimed 31 lives.

Jagan Reddy said the infection rate in the state was just 1.6 per cent as against the national average of 4 per cent.

"By God's grace we should feel proud about it," Jagan remarked.

"Corona need not be seen as an untouchable or people need not feel everything is ruined with it. It's just like an ordinary fever," he added.

Special care should be taken of aged people and those with comorbidities.

He complimented and thanked all the health care workers, village volunteers, police, sanitation and revenue staff for their exemplary services in fighting the crisis.