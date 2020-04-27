COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh tally rises to 1,098 with 81 new cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 81 Covid-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours till Sunday morning and one more in the evening, taking the State’s count to 1,098.

As many as 6,768 samples were tested between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday. Krishna district accounted for majority of the coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 52 new cases, the total count of in the district went up to 177. All the 52 cases were reported from Vijayawada city alone. Most of the cases were from Krishna Lanka (24) and Karmiknagar (18).

West Godavari district too witnessed a rise in cases by 12, increasing its overall count to 51. The 12 cases were reported from Penukonda, Tadepallegudem, Kovvuru, and Eluru. With a sudden spurt in the cases, the district administration has been put on high alert and restricted the movement of people in containment zones.

On the other hand, Kurnool district reported four new cases, Guntur, Prakasam, and Kadapa three new cases and Anantapur and East Godavari districts reported two cases each. There were no Covid casualties in the last 24 hours and the number of recoveries stood at 231.

In the last 24 hours, 60 people, who recovered from Covid-19, were discharged across the State. Kurnool district had 24 recoveries, followed by Nellore -15, Prakasam 11, Guntur 6 and Chittoor, West Godavari and Anantapur one each. Meanwhile, a day after three of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Srikakulm district, a 65-year-old woman from the same family tested positive.