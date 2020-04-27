STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh tally rises to 1,098 with 81 new cases

As many as 6,768 samples were tested between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday.  Krishna district accounted for majority of the coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Published: 27th April 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru coronavirus cases

For representational purposes (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 81 Covid-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours till Sunday morning and one more in the evening, taking the State’s count to 1,098.

As many as 6,768 samples were tested between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday.  Krishna district accounted for majority of the coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 52 new cases, the total count of  in the district went up to 177. All the 52 cases were reported from Vijayawada city alone. Most of the cases were from Krishna Lanka (24) and Karmiknagar (18).   

West Godavari district too witnessed a rise in cases by 12, increasing its overall count to 51. The 12 cases were reported from Penukonda, Tadepallegudem, Kovvuru, and Eluru. With a sudden spurt in the cases, the district administration has been put on high alert and restricted the movement of people in containment zones. 

On the other hand, Kurnool district reported four new cases, Guntur, Prakasam, and Kadapa three new cases and Anantapur and East Godavari districts reported two cases each. There were no Covid casualties in the last 24 hours and the number of recoveries stood at 231.

In the last 24 hours, 60 people, who recovered from Covid-19, were discharged across the State. Kurnool district had 24 recoveries, followed by Nellore -15, Prakasam 11, Guntur 6 and Chittoor, West Godavari and Anantapur one each.  Meanwhile, a day after three of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Srikakulm district, a 65-year-old woman from the same family tested positive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp