COVID-19: CM Jagan directs officials to give Rs 2,000 to every recovered patient

The officials said several people in Krishnalanka and One Street of Karmikanagar in Vijayawada had contracted the virus from two persons.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to provide Rs 2,000 each to recovered Covid-19 patients.

So far, 231 Covid-19 patients have been discharged across the State. During a review meeting on Covid-19 situation on Sunday, officials informed the Chief Minister that they had provided financial assistance to some of the recovered patients and would hand over the money to the rest at the earliest.

A Delhi returnee is responsible for the spread of the virus in West Godavari district. The officials also informed the CM that Covid-19 confirmation tests were being conducted at a satisfactory level and in fact, the State stood first in the country in the number of tests.

They explained that more tests will reveal the extent of the virus spread and the data will help in taking measures after the lockdown.

On public panic due to fake news and a section of media highlighting ‘unnecessary’ issues, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to instil confidence among the people.

“Some recovered persons have faced discrimination in their locality and in some cases, it led to tension. Some media channels have been highlighting unnecessary issues, which creates panic among the public,” the officials said.

Jegan directed them to create awareness among the people. He also inquired about the distribution of masks to the people and was informed that 1.3 crore masks have been distributed in red zones so far. As many as 40 lakh masks are being produced on an average per day.  

Nadu-Nedu in hospitals

The Chief Minister made it clear that works under Nadu-Nedu in hospitals should be completed within the deadline.  “Ensure that emergency services are not be affected and fill vacant posts of doctors and nurses,” he said. 

Tobacco auction from today, Plan-B in red zones    
The Chief Minister directed the officials to resume tobacco auction from Monday to make sure farmers do not suffer losses. He instructed them to make alternate arrangements for two auction platforms in Prakasam district, which are in red zones.

It was decided to arrange alternate auction platforms at Tangutur and Kondepi. Jagan asked Prakasam and West Godavari district collectors to personally supervise the auction.

