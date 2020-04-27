STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Four Narasaraopet docs infected with coronavirus, patients in a fix

All four doctors were isolated at NRI Hospital and their 167 primary contacts, many of whom were treated by them, have been shifted to quarantine centres, Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said.  

Published: 27th April 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor takes a break from work at CV Raman Hospital in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four doctors from Narasaraopet tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and Sunday. One among them is a 63-year-old, owner of a hospital in Arundelpet, and the other doctors, one of whom is his daughter-in-law, work for him. 

All four doctors were isolated at NRI Hospital and their 167 primary contacts, many of whom were treated by them, have been shifted to quarantine centres, Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said.  

With the fresh cases, the town's COVID-19 tally increased to 50.  The 63-year-old had treated a home guard, a primary contact of a collection agent, who later died of COVID-19 at Guntur Fever Hospital on April 10. As many as 21 of the agent's primary contacts were traced and five of them were found to be carrying the virus. It may be mentioned that 14 persons who tested positive in the district were treated in a private hospital in Narasaraopet. Even as the police department has increased the police presence in the hotspot, they were still trying to identify the reason for the spread of virus. 

Three platoons of eight CIs, 14 SIs, 10 head constables and 50 constables have been deployed to maintain law and order and strictly enforce lockdown in Varavakatta, Ramireddypeta, Arundelpet, Nimmathota, NGO Colony, Mohiuddinpet, Palnadu Road and Kotappakonda Road in Narasaraopet which have been declared red zones. 

South Coastal Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao formed a team, led by Additional SP K Chakravarthy, to monitor the situation. The police have closed 44 internal roads in the red zones, and are using CCTVs and drones to restrict the movement of public. Meanwhile, 29 of the 50 COVID-19 cases in Narasaraopet were identified in Varavakatta. The IGP urged the denizens to cooperate with the police and adhere to lockdown norms. He asked the public to notify doctors or police if anyone they knew was suffering from symptoms of coronavirus.

Containment zones inspected
Guntur: Andhra Pradesh public health advisor Dr Kamal Raj has directed officials concerned to take steps to contain the spread of coronavirus in Guntur district. Kamal Raj, along with district collector and special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar, joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar and Guntur Municipal Corporation chief C Anuradha on Sunday inspected containment zones at Anandapet and Chakalikunta in the city 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narasaraopet coronavirus covid 19 Narasaraopet doctors Andhra coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp