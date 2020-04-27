STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: With no rehabilation centre, tipplers face tough time

According to sources, the people of Nellore district spend around Rs 1,000 crore per annum on liquor. There are 280 liquor shops and 46 bars in 15 excise circles.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Tipplers in the district are having a tough time during the lockdown period with lack of rehabilitation facility. 

According to sources, the people of Nellore district spend around Rs 1,000 crore per annum on liquor. There are 280 liquor shops and 46 bars in 15 excise circles. There are two excise divisions in the district — Gudur and Nellore. 

At least 12 per cent of the population in the district consume liquor. Of which, six per cent are alcohol addicts.

In 2017, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has proposed to construct a de-addiction centre at Gandhi Ashram at Pallipadu in Indukurpeta mandal at a cost of Rs 80.05 lakh.  The monthly maintenance is estimated to be around Rs 14.26 lakh per annum.

But the proposal was shelved due to unknown reasons.  It may be recalled that an youngster from Marripadu mandal in Nellore district died after drinking petrol at an SC Colony in DC Palli mandal on April 19. In another incident on April 25, another alcohol addict committed suicide as he was unable to find liquor in his native village  Dubagunta. 

The family members of alcohol addicts are requesting the government to shift the latter to de-addiction centres.

They sought the government to set up de-addiction centres to provide counselling and treatment for alcohol addicts.

“Tipplers are spending sleepless nights. They are even resorting to extreme step due to non-availability of alcohol. Some of them are drinking alcohol-based sanitisers out of desperation and falling sick,” said S Krishna Chaitanya, a resident of DC Palli mandal.  On the other hand, some traders had shifted huge stocks of liquor before lockdown. They are allegedly using digital payment platforms and supplying liquor at the doorstep of tipplers. A quarter bottle is being sold at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. 

