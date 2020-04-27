STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: With 52 new cases, Vijayawada's total tally reaches 160 as it shuns social distancing

Of the 52 new cases in Vijayawada, 24 are from Krishna Lanka, 18 from Karmika Nagar, 4 from Khuddus Nagar, 4 from Gandhi Nagar, and 2 from Gudavalli.

Published: 27th April 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS/Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada has recorded a surge of 52 coronavirus cases in a day, taking its tally to 160. Most of these cases are from Krishna Lanka and Karmika Nagar, where two truck drivers spread the virus to 40 people by playing cards and other indoor games with their neighbours.

Between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday, the number of infectees in Krishna district shot up from 125 to 177, with Vijayawada accounting for all new cases.

The city took 38 days (since its first case) to touch the 150-mark, and just four days for its tally to jump from 88 to 160.

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz attributed the spike in cases to people flouting social distancing norms, and pointed out how just two individuals transmitted the virus to at least 20 people each in Krishna Lanka and Karmika Nagar, where the most Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the city. Both regions are densely populated, and officials are finding it difficult to reach the hillocks of Karmika Nagar, where 34 infectees have been identified.

Of the 52 new cases in Vijayawada, 24 are from Krishna Lanka, 18 from Karmika Nagar, 4 from Khuddus Nagar, 4 from Gandhi Nagar, and 2 from Gudavalli. Officials said all new infectees in Krishna Lanka and Karmika Nagar had come in contact with the truck drivers in the respective localities, one whom had returned from Kolkata. Collector A Md Imtiaz, Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other officials conducted a whirlwind tour of Krishna Lanka to sensitise the public about the spread of coronavirus. 

“With two persons behaving irresponsibly and disregarding social distancing norms, the number of positive cases has shot up. We have shifted their relatives and close contacts to quarantine centres. Medical teams have been told to prioritise these cases,” the Collector said. Of the four cases reported from Gandhi Nagar, none of the infectees had returned from outside the state or country, or come in contact with attendees of the Nizamuddin Markaz. In Khuddus Nagar, three members of a family tested positive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp