Prakasam coronavirus count goes up by three, total tally at 56

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With three more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the number of positive patients in rose to 56 in Prakasam district.

Of these positive patients, one belongs to Islampeta in Ongole and the remaining two persons belong to Gudluru.

All the three patients are the attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi. With this, the number of positive patients has increased to 31 under Guntur city limits and three at Gudluru.

Meanwhile, district authorities have discharged 22 positive patients on Saturday from Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) and KIMS Hospital. All of them have tested negative for the virus thrice as per the WHO protocol.

While 11 patients were discharged from GGH on Saturday afternoon, another 11 were discharged from KIMS Hospital on Saturday night.

It may be mentioned that the authorities had discharged the first positive patient in the district after his health condition improved and tested negative for the third time.