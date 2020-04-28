STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra authorities lock doors of all houses in Gadwal town red zones

All houses in red zones in town locked to prevent people from stepping out; essentials to be supplied at doorstep

Officials locking a house in a red zone in Gadwal town on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBAGADWAL: Authorities of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday decided to lock up all the houses located in red zone areas of Gadwal town. Houses in localities that fall under red zones such as Momin Mohalla, Ganjipeta, Ramnagar, Nallakunta, and Vedanagar have all been locked. 

Coronavirus positive cases have gone up in the district due to the Nizamuddin Markaz link. Besides this, fear gripped the people as a doctor in Kurnool who had treated several locals recently died of coronavirus.

Kurnool district with 292 cases accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. Keeping this in mind, Gadwal authorities have decided to lock up all the houses in the red zones of the town. They have also abolished the volunteer system. They are supplying essential commodities to all the locked-up houses after noting down the needs of the inmates on the phone. A total of 37 wards from Gadwal are under red zone areas. All these wards have now completely been barricaded.  

When contacted, containment zone in charge of the district Dr Sayyad Irshad told TNIE that the residents of the containment zones and red zones were coming out at night.

"They were not listening to us despite knowing the highly contagious nature of the virus. We have locked up the houses of the primary and secondary contacts of corona positive patients. We have also deputed Asha workers and ANMs to serve the residents,” he said.

