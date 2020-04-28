Andhra Governor, wife test negative for coronavirus as four Raj Bhavan staff infected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife tested negative, while four staff members of Raj Bhavan, including the Chief Security Officer, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. According to sources, results of the tests conducted on the Governor and his wife on Sunday came negative. The APSP Battalion currently deployed at Raj Bhavan is being replaced with the APSP Battalion from Vizianagaram, which is yet to report a Covid-19 case, sources added.

On the other hand, officials are investigating the possible source from where the four staff might have contracted the virus. Possibility of Rythu Bazaar as a source from where vegetables are procured for the canteen operated by the APSP Battalion, is not ruled out. It may be noted here that the personal staff of the Governor have been confined to Raj Bhavan for the past few weeks as a precautionary measure. Further, from time to time, the entire Raj Bhavan premises is being cleansed with disinfectants to prevent coronavirus spread.