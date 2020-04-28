Andhra govt announces 56 lakh credit cards, 56 lakh debit cards for farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that 56 lakh farmer credit cards and 56 lakh debit cards will be introduced by Kharif season to ease the process for government incentives, crop loans and other things.

During a review meeting on Rythu Bharosa Centres on Monday, the Chief Minister stated that all the benefits provided to farmers by the State government should be directly credited into their bank accounts, which can be accessed by their debit cards. The government has also laid emphasis on creating new accounts for farmers to provide them added benefits.

“The farmers should not worry or fear about their money or incentives provided by the government. It has to be in the most simple way, whereby just by showing the card in the bank, the farmer gets his money. By the end of Kharif season, nearly 56 lakh credit cards and 56 lakh debit cards will be made available for distribution,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that 11,158 Rythu Bharosa centres will be established across the State by June 1. “It is our responsibility to supply quality seeds and other farm inputs to farmers. Officials should ensure that quality farm inputs are supplied to farmers without any irregularities,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to start an exclusive call centre in order to address the issues of aqua farmers. Emphasis should also be laid on supply of quality seed and feed for aquaculturists, he said.