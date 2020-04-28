Andhra: Total lockdown declared in Narasaraopet as 23 test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has announced a complete lockdown in Narasaraopet revenue division from April 29 and 30. With 23 persons testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, the number of positive patients rose to 73 in Narasaropet.

Anand Kumar along with Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao, Revenue Divisional Officer M Venkateswaralu, DSP M Veera Reddy inspected Varavakatta, Ramireddypet and Arundelpet in Narasaraopet on Monday.

Chilakaluripet, Nadendla, Edlapadu, Narasaraopet, Rompicherla, Nakerikallu, Vinukonda, Savalyapuram, Epuru, Nuzendla, Bollapalli mandals fall under Narasaraopet revenue division and people residing in these mandals should follow the lockdown norms on April 29 and 30, the collector said.

Of the 23 positive patients, a youngster belongs to Koppunuru and a woman to Kondramutla of Epuru mandal. Two positive patients, who work in a private hospital at Arundelpet in Narasaraopet, belong to Chilakaluripet and Yellamanda. Two other positive patients, who work in a private hospital of Narasaraopet, belong to Allurivaripalem.

Health and medical department officials have shifted more than 300 primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients to quarantine centres.Meanwhile, the number of positive patients rose to 237 in Guntur district on Monday. Of these, the authorities have discharged 29 positive patients after they tested negative for the virus.

As many as eight positive patients have died in the district, the officials said.The collector asked the people to purchase essential commodities by maintaining social distance on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He directed officials concerned to intensify door-to-door survey to identify primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients during the complete lockdown.

Anand Kumar warned that stringent action would be taken against violators of lockdown norms. He also asked people to wear face masks so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district. The collector asked people to adhere to the lockdown norms.

Officials inspect red zones in Narasaraopet

