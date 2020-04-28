STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh shoot up to 1,177

No new casualties. Except Vizianagaram, all other districts in the State have reported corona positive cases.

Published: 28th April 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid tests in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid tests in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of coronavirus positive cases shot up to 1,177 in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning with 80 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 6,517 samples were tested between 9 am on Sunday and 9 am on Monday.

However, there were no new casualties. Krishna district crossed 200 mark with 33 new cases. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 210.  All the cases are from Vijayawada city itself.  Among the new cases, 10 are police personnel, including an Additional DGP rank officer, four staffers from Raj Bhavan.

Six new cases were reported in Krishna Lanka and four cases in Karmika Nagar, which are hotspots for the virus in Vijayawada city. The rest of the cases were reported from APIIC Colony, Poornanandampet, Singh Nagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Payakapuram, Kothapeta, Yanamalakuduru and Gollapudi. Most of them do not have any travel history.

Police intensify patrol in Red Zones in Kurnool city on Monday to curb spread of coronavirus by enforcing lockdown strictly | express

Officials suspect that four cases reported in Karmika Nagar might have been primary contacts of a youth, who returned from abroad. Police intensified vigil and used drones to monitor the situation as the locality is situated on the hillock. Meanwhile, Guntur district registered 23 more cases taking the tally to 237. With 13 new Covid-19 cases, Kurnool district topped the State with a total of 292.

Nellore district registered seven new cases taking the total number to 79, West Godavari district recorded 3 new cases taking the tally to 54 and Srikakulam registered one new case taking the count to 4.  Only Vizianagaram district in the State is yet to register any corona positive case.

On the other hand, four people who recovered from Covid-19, were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Three people were discharged in Chittoor and one in West Godavari. Later in the day, 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from Santiram district Covid hospital in Kurnool. The total number of discharged now stands at 246. With a total of 31 casualties, the active cases in the State now stand at 900.

Comments

