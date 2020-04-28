STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Andhra tally crosses 1,259, Kurnool tally breaches 300 mark

Published: 28th April 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff conducting COVID-19 rapid test at Red Circle PHC centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 82 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,259. However, there were no new casualties in the last 24 hours.

In all 5,783 samples were tested between 9 a.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Out of the total 82 new cases, Kurnool district alone accounted for 40, which saw it breaching 300 mark. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 332.

With another 17 new cases reported, the number of positive cases in Guntur district increased to 254. 

Meanwhile, 13 new cases were reported in Krishna, taking the tally in the district to 223.

The number of cases in Kadapa increased to 65 with another 7 new cases reported, while the tally in Nellore increased by 3 taking the total number of cases in the district to 82.

One each case was reported in Anantapur and Chittoor taking the tally in those two districts to 36 and 58 respectively.

On the other hand, with another 23 COVID-19 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged in the state increased to 258.  

As many as 12 in Kurnool, 10 in Guntur, and one in Nellore were discharged. 

Total cases so far in the state:

82 - fresh cases.

1259 - total cases.

970 - active cases.

258- discharged.

31 - deaths.

District wise break up:

Anantapur - 54.

Chittoor - 74.

East Godavari - 39.

Guntur - 254.

Kadapa - 65.

Krishna - 223.

Kurnool - 332.

Nellore - 82.

Prakasam - 56.

Visakhapatnam - 22.

West Godavari - 54.

Srikakulam - 4.

Vizianagaram - 0.
 

