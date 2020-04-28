Lockdown may end in mandals with no COVID-19 cases after May 3, hints Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The lockdown may be relaxed in green zones (mandals with no Covid-19 cases) after May 3, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy indicated on Monday. Though he didn’t say it in so many words, he stated that the pandemic wouldn’t vanish anytime soon, and people need to learn to co-exist with the coronavirus, which is not fatal.

Economic activity will soon resume in green zones, and while public transport won’t function immediately, relaxations will be granted for private transport in the coming days, Jagan said.

“With some basic precautions, such as maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, which will be distributed to every household, we can keep the green zones secure. Industrial activity will resume, and so will agricultural work,” he said. “However, some precautions must be taken in red and orange zones.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that of the state’s 676 mandals, only 63 are red zones and 54 are orange zones. “There are no cases of the virus in 80 per cent of the State,” he said and asserted that 81 per cent of infectees can recover by taking medication at home, while 14 per cent need to be hospitalised and the rest need intensive care.

“Coronavirus is nothing but fever. It might affect anyone, including me. It will infect and leave. We only need to take precautions and medicines. Affected people just need to dial 104 or 14410 and doctors will arrive at their doorstep with medicines. Most probably, one need not even get admitted to a hospital,” Jagan said.

He reiterated that the fight against coronavirus is never-ending and people have to co-exist with the virus-like swine-flu or chickenpox, which are contagious but curable. “Don’t discriminate against people who are infected. It is just like a fever that gets cured with medicines. A vaccine may be developed in a year or so, but immunity is the final weapon. Otherwise, herd immunity should increase,” he said and added that the elderly must be given special care.

Detailing his government’s initiatives, Jagan said the testing capacity has been enhanced manifold. “We have established nine Virus Diagnostic and Research Laboraties (VRDLs) and 49 TrueNAT labs... we can now test 6,517 samples in a day. Among all states in India, AP conducts the most tests per million people. While the national average is 451, we conduct 1,396 tests per million people,” he said.

“We have set up Covid-19 state hospitals at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Tirupati and Nellore in the past month. We also have tertiary hospitals for each district exclusively for Covid-19. Quarantine centres were set up in every district,” he pointed out.

“Earlier, no one had PPEs or N95 masks, but within a month, all this has been provided,” the Chief Minister said, adding that doctors, nurses and technicians have been recruited. “By May 15, we will fill all vacant posts of doctors and nurses,” he promised, adding that volunteers and Asha workers have conducted surveys across the state thrice to identify vulnerable people, test and monitor them.

“Even as the state is facing severe problems, we delivered ration thrice a month. We provided Rs 1,000 financial assistance and also gave pensions at people’s doorstep,” he said.Jagan pointed out that there are cases in which people don’t know they are infected. “There will be asymptomatic cases in which the infectee won’t show symptoms... However, we should be careful with respect to elderly people,” he said.Jagan also appealed to Muslims, who are celebrating Ramzan, and people of other communities to pray for the well-being of the people of the State.

‘Not going away anytime soon, learn to live with it’

Covid-19 cannot be eradicated now, Jagan said. “This is reality. Even if one person evades the scanner, the virus will spread from them. It is a never-ending process. We have to co-exist with the virus. People should erase from their minds the thought that Covid-19 will be eradicated. There is every possibility it will affect all people, like swine flu or chicken pox”

Stats

Quarantine beds

40,000 available

15,000 single beds

25,000 double beds

Positivity rate

1.61% in AP

70% tests conducted in red & orange zones

4% national average

74,551 tests conducted so far