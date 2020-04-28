Odisha digs up border road, pregnant AP woman carried on bamboo shaft across trench to reach hospital

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Similar to the walls constructed by Tamil Nadu officials to prevent AP vehicles from crossing the border, Odisha officials dug up a border road connecting villages of both states forcing the locals of a tribal hamlet to carry a pregnant woman on a bamboo shaft to the Odisha side for medical care.

The woman was later shifted to a hospital in an ambulance after crossing the trench.

As the trenches cause hindrance to the movement of people in emergencies, Srikakulam district officials took up the issue with the Odisha officials and got the trenches filled up on Monday.

Odisha officials recently dug a trench on the route near Pathapatnam to restrict the entry of people from Andhra Pradesh after four Covid-19 cases were reported in Pathapatnam. The trench was dug up at Milagam village of Odisha bordering Pathapatnam. People of Diguvarayiuguda of Kotturu mandal have to cross the Milagam road to reach Kotturu and other Andhra villages.

Savara Vanishree, a resident of Diguvarayiguda, on Monday afternoon developed labour pains. Family members shifted her on a makeshift stretcher and crossed the trench, dug across the road by Odisha officials, said Kadagala Polinaidu, a resident of Alti village of Kotturu mandal.

As the 108 ambulance was waiting on the other side of the trench, they could rush the pregnant woman to Kotturu CHC soon after crossing the trench. She delivered a malnourished baby with a weight of 1.1 kg. Kotturu CHC doctors referred the woman and her baby to the Srikakulam GGH.

Coming to know that the Odisha officials had dug trenches across the roads between Andhra-Odisha villages, Setampeta ITDA Project Officer CM Saikantha Varma on Monday spoke to the Collector of Gajapati district in Odisha and apprised him of the troubles being faced by the tribal people in the border villages.

Responding to the appeal of the PO, Gajapati district administration restored road connectivity at Milagam and also at Kousalyapuram villages by filling up the trenches. “The Gajapathi district administration assured us that they would identify areas where the Odisha officials had dug the trenches and cover them up,’’ Saikantha Varma told TNIE.

The ITDA PO also directed the medical and health department officials to put the mother and baby under special observation and extend all possible support.