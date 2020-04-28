Stranded migrant workers at Andhra relief camps beat lockdown blues with yoga

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor administration has roped in yoga gurus to help migrants and visitors lodged in 26 relief camps in the district. The migrants, who are from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Haryana, are being taught various asanas every morning, to help them cope with the stress caused by the ongoing lockdown.

According to information, seven relief camps have been set up in Chittoor, five in Tirupati, two each in Madanapalle and Renigunta, and one each in Valmikipuram, Yadamarri, Bangarupalem, Srikalahasti, Chandragiri, Palamaner, Kalikiri, Punganur, Irala and Kalakada.

Apart from being taught yoga, the migrants were also all praise for the food served at the camps.

“My day starts with a cup of tea and tiffin. Municipal workers clean the premises and spray disinfectants to check the spread of coronavirus. Eggs and milk are served to the elderly and children; dal and roti are given to North Indians,” said Kasi Viswanatham from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 2,091 persons are currently lodged in these camps.“I got stuck in Chittoor following the lockdown. I had returned from Madanapalle after visiting my daughter’s house at Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu. Officials shifted me to a relief camp in Chittoor when I was waiting for a bus,” said Perumal from Tiruttani. Municipal commissioner Challa Obulesu, who is monitoring the situation in the relief camps, has been collecting food from donors and supplying the same to those lodged in the camps.

Collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta said the administration has been providing face masks and sanitisers to the inmates. “The yoga classes are introduced to help the migrants and others. The classes are held in the morning.”