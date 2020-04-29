STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 lakh to benefit from scheme to fully reimburse educational fees

The amount was credited to the accounts of the students’ mothers.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched his government’s ambitious Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, which aims to provide full fee reimbursement to about 14 lakh students. Parents can lodge complaints against private colleges if good facilities are not provided, he said on the occasion.

Launching the scheme with a click of the mouse, he released Rs 4,000 crore, along with dues of Rs 1,880 crore pending from the term of the previous TDP government, to implement the welfare programme and fulfil a promise of his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The amount was credited to the accounts of the students’ mothers.

“The scheme aims to ensure students from low-income households get financial aid for education, while the Jagannana Vasathi Deevana scheme covers hostel and mess charges,” the Chief Minister said. Interacting with students and  their parents through video conferencing, he said the government would always prioritise education and health, and no family should fall into a debt trap for these necessities.

‘Dial 1902 to complain about poor facilities’
“If parents pay the fees, they have the right to question the college management on the facilities provided, quality of teaching, and infrastructure, among other things. They can also visit the institution every three months to learn about the performance of their children. If good facilities are not provided, they can call 1902 and complain,” Jagan said

