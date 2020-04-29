STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17 buses carrying fishermen leave Gujarat, to reach Andhra in 2 days     

To send the fishermen from Veraval seaport to the AP, Gujarat officials were said to have collected `3,000 from each stranded fisherman.

Fishermen waiting for bus at Veraval in Gujarat

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The Gujarat government started shifting the stranded AP fishermen from Veraval seaport on Tuesday. More than 4,000  fishermen from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam will reach their native villages in the next two days. Medical and health officials conducted coronavirus screening tests to the stranded fishermen before allowing them to leave the place. Previously, the Andhra and Gujarat governments made an attempt to shift the stranded fishermen by sea, but later the Gujarat government  decided to send them back by road. 

To send the fishermen from Veraval seaport to the AP, Gujarat officials were said to have collected `3,000 from each stranded fisherman. According to Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, the Government of Andhra Pradesh allocated `3 crore for shifting the fishermen from Veraval to AP. But the situation faced by the stranded fishermen at Veraval was different. 

The officials demanded 3,000 from each stranded fisherman for shifting them to the AP, said Mailapalli Harappadu and Duna Rama Rao, fishermen from Veeraval and hailing from D Matsalesam village of Srikakulam district. They also told TNIE over phone that the Gujarat officials denied receiving any money from the AP government for shifting the fishermen.

“With no alternative, we had to pay the amount,” they added. Boat owners bore the expenditure of some fishermen and the rest had to pay from their pocket. They started conducting the Covid tests from Tuesday noon. They made double-decker buses ready at Veraval. In all, 75 people can travel by each bus. On  Tuesday night, 17 buses  with the fishermen left Gujarat for Andhra Pradesh. 

