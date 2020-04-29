STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: 40 cases take Kurnool count to 332; 23 discharged in 24 hours, total 258    

Another 82 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday morning in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,259.

Published: 29th April 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 82 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday morning in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,259. However, there were no new casualties. In all, 5,783 samples were tested between 9 am on Monday and 9 am on Tuesday. 

Out of the total 82 new cases reported, Kurnool district accounted for 40. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 332. With another 17 new cases, the virus count in Guntur district went up to 254. 
Meanwhile, 13 new cases were reported in Krishna, taking the tally in the district to 223. The number of cases in Kadapa was increased to 65 with another seven new cases, while the tally in Nellore was increased by 3, taking the total number of cases in the district to 82.

One each case was reported in Anantapur and Chittoor, taking the tally in the districts to 36 and 58 respectively. On a brighter note, 23 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries in the State to 258. In all, 12 were discharged in Kurnool, 10 in Guntur and one in Nellore. 
With an average of 1,504 Covid-19 tests per one million population, AP tops the list in the country on that count and the State government is gearing up to set up Virology labs in all the districts.

10-yr-old tests positive 
A 10-year-old girl in Chittoor district tested positive on Tuesday and she was shifted to district Covid hospital. She contracted the virus from her father, a revenue employee, who was engaged in Covid-19 containment measures at Srikalahasti. Recently, he tested positive for the virus and his family members were quarantined and their samples were tested. Among them, the girl tested positive.

