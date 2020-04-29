STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65-yr-old cook from V’wada tests +ve

A 65-year-old woman from Chintalapalem in Kasimkota mandal has tested positive for coronavirus, according to health officials.

Published: 29th April 2020 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 65-year-old woman from Chintalapalem in Kasimkota mandal has tested positive for coronavirus, according to health officials. The woman who was lodged in a quarantine camp, had tested positive in the preliminary screening. However, the case was yet to be officially confirmed.

According to sources, the woman, who works as a cook in a private college in Vijayawada, had come to Kasimkota from Vijayawada in a truck on April 18. After coming to know about her arrival, the Health Department sent her to a quarantine facility in Kasimkota. “As she had developed Covid-19 symptoms, she was tested and her results came back as positive,” a health official said.

Sources said officials were mulling extending her quarantine period. They suspected that a few more might have contracted the virus and they could show symptoms soon. According to RDO Anakapalle, five teams conducted a door-to-door survey in five villages near Chintalapalem. As many as 6,500 houses were covered by them. He, however, said they will take up cluster containment strategy only after receiving official confirmation with regard to the positive case.

