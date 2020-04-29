STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat after lockdown being ferried back in special buses

During a review on the arrangements made for the fishermen on their way back to AP, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to extend Rs 2,000 financial assistance to each of them on arrival in the state

Published: 29th April 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1300 (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Putting an end to the problems of the 34,000-odd fishermen from north coastal Andhra Pradesh, who were stranded in Veraval coast of Gujarat since the lockdown, the AP government had started shifting them in special buses since Tuesday night.

Officials said 4,065 fishermen were being brought back to the state in 65 special buses. The state government is providing all assistance and also bearing the expenses of transport and food during transit.

The fishermen were subjected to COVID-19 tests by the Gujarat government before they were sent back. "Once they arrive in the state, they will be sent to quarantine centres and after completion of the quarantine period, they will be allowed to proceed to their homes," Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkatramana said.

During a review on the arrangements made for the fishermen who are on their way back to AP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to extend Rs 2,000 financial assistance to each of them on arrival in the state.

The fishermen, majority of them from Srikakulam, were stranded in Veraval since the lockdown. Earlier, the state government sent relief material and financial assistance to the stranded fishermen but with the extension of the lockdown till May 3, they were forced to live in boats.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to the Union Home Minister as well as his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani a couple of times to facilitate shifting of the stranded fishermen to the state.

With the intervention of the Union minister of state for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, the Gujarat government gave its nod for sending back the fishermen to AP.

The fishermen are expected to arrive in the state by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, officials said.

