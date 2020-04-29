STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally reaches 1332 with 73 fresh cases

Guntur district accounted for the maximum cases with 29 followed by Krishna (13) and Kurnool (11).

Published: 29th April 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh jumped to 1332 with 73 more samples tested positive. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh jumped to 1332 with 73 more samples tested positive in the past 24 hours. The State tested a record 7,727 samples in the 24 hours in which the fresh cases emerged.

Guntur district accounted for the maximum cases with 29 followed by Krishna (13) and Kurnool (11). One more case was reported from Srikakulam, which till the recent past had the history of not having a single COVID-19 positive case, taking its tally to five.

Kurnool district is topping the chart with 343 cases followed by Guntur (283) and Krishna (236). On the brighter side, no death was reported in the past 24 hours while 29 positive tested patients were discharged from hospitals in Guntur, Anantapur, Krishna and Nellore districts.

