Class 10 exams post lockdown, students to get 2-week notice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted once the lockdown is lifted, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Tuesday, adding that students will get two weeks to prepare.

Speaking to the media after a video conference with Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Suresh said the schedule for the SSC exam will be released shortly.

“Physical distance will be maintained and students will have to wear masks. Arrangements for this are being made,” he added. On his interaction with the Union minister, Suresh said they discussed strengthening the education system, conducting online lessons in view of the lockdown, and the status of funds, among other issues.

“As students have been relegated to their homes, the Union minister stressed on online lessons. We said we have been providing online lessons (revision classes) through Doordarshan and All India Radio,” the minister said, adding that the Centre’s help was sought to improve the digital infrastructure.