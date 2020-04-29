STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Class 10 exams post lockdown, students to get 2-week notice

“Physical distance will be maintained and students will have to wear masks. Arrangements for this are being made,” he added.

Published: 29th April 2020 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted once the lockdown is lifted, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Tuesday, adding that students will get two weeks to prepare.
Speaking to the media after a video conference with Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Suresh said the schedule for the SSC exam will be released shortly.

“Physical distance will be maintained and students will have to wear masks. Arrangements for this are being made,” he added. On his interaction with the Union minister, Suresh said they discussed strengthening the education system, conducting online lessons in view of the lockdown, and the status of funds, among other issues.

“As students have been relegated to their homes, the Union minister stressed on online lessons. We said we have been providing online lessons (revision classes) through Doordarshan and All India Radio,” the minister said, adding that the Centre’s help was sought to improve the digital infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp