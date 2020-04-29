Muslim bodies demand inquiry against Guntur Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Muslim bodies have raised objection to the alleged cremation of a person belonging to their community, who died of COVID-19, in a Hindu crematorium. They also demanded an inquiry into the matter and stern action against Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar for violating the guidelines issued for disposal of dead bodies in case the victims die of coronavirus.

As per protocol, bodies can either be buried or cremated in the presence of a few family members. A 52-year-old person, who used to run a famous biryani hotel in Guntur, died while undergoing treatment on the night of April 25.

As he tested positive, his family members were shifted to a quarantine centre and officials allegedly performed the last rites at the Hindu electric crematorium in Stambhalagaruvu on Monday. As per practice, Muslims bury the dead according to Sharia law and cremation of the body is strictly forbidden in Islam.

The Collector was unavailable for comment.